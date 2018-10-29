ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is expected to be kept off the field for about a quarter in Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills because of tardiness, the NFL Network reported.

Gordon, who was elevated to a starting role with the Patriots over the past two games, is coming off a 100-yard effort in a win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 21. He arrived at New Era Field for Monday night's game on the team's first bus, alongside quarterback Tom Brady and others.

WR Josh Gordon among those arriving on the Patriots' first bus. pic.twitter.com/4wX0Fjt55J — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 29, 2018

Any discipline for Gordon would be a decision made by head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots, through a team spokesman, were not commenting on the NFL Network report in the hours leading up to kickoff. The report said Gordon was expected to be kept off the field for "several series" before he would receive his regular playing time.

Gordon's history with reliability questions and substance abuse struggles is well-documented. He served multiple NFL suspensions in his time with the Cleveland Browns.

Since the Patriots acquired him in a trade Sept. 17, Gordon has credited the team's "breeding ground of excellence" for helping him thrive, and he noted the help of the team's character coach, Jack Easterby. In the hours leading up to kickoff Monday, Easterby spent time in the tunnel speaking with wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea.

The Patriots enter Monday's game with Gordon, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson at receiver.