ASHBURN, Virginia -- Former Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan lost his grievance case against the organization, a source confirmed Monday night.

The Washington Post first reported the story.

McCloughan had been seeking $2.8 million in salary -- the amount he would have earned had he not been fired with 22 months remaining on his contract. McCloughan can't appeal the decision, which was made by NFL-appointed arbitrator Peter Harvey.

The Redskins fired McCloughan with cause in March 2017, which meant they did not have to pay him the rest of his original four-year deal. Sources said at the time that McCloughan was fired for being intoxicated while on the job.

After McCloughan filed the grievance in the summer of 2017, numerous team officials expressed confidence that they would prevail.

McCloughan worked for Washington during the 2015 and '16 seasons. He was a consultant with the Cleveland Browns through the 2018 draft and now runs his own scouting service.