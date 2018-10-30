LONDON -- The NFL says it will play four regular-season games in London next year, two at Wembley Stadium and two at the new stadium being built for Premier League team Tottenham.

Editor's Picks How close is London to getting an NFL franchise? Three successive sold-out weekends at Wembley; a purpose-built stadium due to open at Tottenham in the near future. All that's left is a franchise in London. When could it happen?

The NFL did not say which teams would be making the trip, or when the games will be played.

The league played three games in London this season, in three straight weeks. All three games were at Wembley, and they drew an average attendance of 85,031. One game had been scheduled for Tottenham, but it was moved because the stadium is not ready.

"The games in the past few weeks have once again demonstrated the incredible passion of NFL fans in the UK," NFL executive vice president Mark Waller said in a statement. "The support of our stadium partners, the Mayor of London and the Minister for Sport gives us a great foundation for further development of the sport and the ability to give our fans even more NFL games in the coming years."

The NFL played four games in London during the 2017 season. Since the league started playing games there in 2007, there have been 24 regular-season games in the British capital and 29 of the 32 teams have made the trip at least once.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have played in London in each of the past six seasons.

"The NFL in London is going from strength to strength and I am delighted that we will have four games in the capital next year, with Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium joining Wembley as a host venue," UK Minister for Sport Tracey Crouch said in a statement. "The league brings an incredible Super Bowl-style atmosphere to the UK, with fans sporting jerseys from a range of NFL teams packing out Wembley this autumn in record numbers.

"I am sure the two games at Tottenham next year will also be a huge success as the UK will once again show its passion and enthusiasm for this fantastic sport."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.