Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, announced his retirement in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, who was playing with the Oakland Raiders in his 11th NFL season, said in an Instagram post that he was "at peace with my decision. Y'all may not understand and that's kool!!!"

Though he didn't play a snap in the Raiders' loss to the Colts on Sunday, Rodgers-Cromartie was active for seven games this season, making eight tackles and forcing one fumble. He had played the previous four seasons for the New York Giants, following previous stops with the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals.

A first-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2008, Rodgers-Cromartie has 30 career interceptions, though none since his career-high-tying six in 2016, with six career pick-sixes. Last season, he had 48 combined tackles in 15 games for the Giants.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2015. He made 447 tackles and also forced seven fumbles during his career.