Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will have his indefinite suspension lifted by the NFL and will be eligible to return to action in Week 14, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Kendricks was suspended after pleading guilty in September to federal insider trading charges. He is not scheduled to be sentenced until Jan. 24, when, based on federal guidelines, he could be facing 30 to 37 months in prison.

Kendricks will be eligible to practice in Week 12 before returning for the Dec. 10 game against the Vikings on Monday Night Football, a source told Schefter.

Kendricks met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at league headquarters in New York last week and explained that he never profited off his insider trading, paid back the money involved and demonstrated contrition, a source told ESPN.

Kendricks, 28, recorded 15 tackles and a pair of sacks over his three games with the Seahawks, who signed him on Sept. 13 to a one-year deal worth $743,529 -- the prorated amount of a $790,000 minimum salary.