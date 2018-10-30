FRISCO, Texas -- A segment of Dallas Cowboys fans and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson did not believe Jason Garrett's trip to Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox was a good look.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones disagrees.

"I'm not associated with anybody that works any harder than Jason Garrett," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "I can assure that he did have his mind on our team. ... I know where Jason Garrett's mind is and I know where his work ethic is. A little bit of a respite now and then as far as the bye week is not an issue."

The Dodgers' 3-2 win in 18 innings (the longest game in World Series history) was played in Los Angeles on Friday night, during the Cowboys' bye week. Jones said the Cowboys still conducted business during this past weekend despite not being at The Star, noting the decision to part ways with offensive line coach Paul Alexander. Jones spent Saturday hoping to see his grandson, John Stephen Jones, play quarterback at Arkansas.

The fact that Garrett sat behind home plate for Game 3, spending part of his time with country singer Brett Paisley, instead of devoting that time to breaking down his team's issues did not sit well with Johnson based on perception.

"I think it sends the wrong message, not only to the fans, but to the players," Johnson said on the Fox pregame show. "At 3-4, there's work to be done."

The immediate comparison was made to the decision made by Tony Romo, Jason Witten and Bobby Carpenter to get away to Cabo San Lucas during the wild-card round of the 2007 playoffs. The Cowboys, who were the NFC's No. 1 seed that postseason, lost the next week to the New York Giants, who went on to win the Super Bowl, raising the ire of fans even more.

The coaches were off through the weekend and the players do not have to be at The Star until Wednesday for a workout and meeting. They will not hold their first practice in preparation for Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans until Thursday.

"No one recognizes more the visibility and, if you will, interest in what we are doing when we aren't playing football on that particular weekend and so everyone takes that into account," Jones said. "But as far as, again, going back to Jason. I just chuckle when I think about there might be some criticism as to where his mind is and his work ethic."