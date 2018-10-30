Field Yates and John Fox like the addition of Demaryius Thomas to the Texans offense. (0:56)

The Denver Broncos have traded star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans.

Broncos president John Elway confirmed the trade to 9News in Denver, saying the deal "was best for both sides."

The Broncos acquired a fourth-round draft pick and a seventh-round pick from the Texans, who also received a seventh-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas is second on the Broncos in receptions (36) and receiving yards (402) and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (three) this season. But his hefty salary-cap figure for 2019 -- $17.533 million in what is the last year of his deal -- and the emergence of rookie Courtland Sutton as a big-play threat had raised the possibility of Thomas being shipped elsewhere.

Texans Have Dynamic Duo at WR Demaryius Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins have been two of the top receivers in the NFL since Hopkins debuted in 2013. A look at their NFL ranks: Hopkins Thomas Rec. 6th 2nd Rec. yards 4th 3rd Rec. TD 7th T-5th -- ESPN Stats & Information

The Texans have a need at wide receiver after Will Fuller was lost for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, suffered during the team's win over the Dolphins last Thursday.

Fuller has missed nine games in his first three NFL seasons. He has dealt with hamstring injuries, including one this season that caused him to miss a game. He also missed the first three games of the 2017 season with a broken collarbone.

Before tearing his ACL this season, Fuller had 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

The Texans play the Broncos this Sunday in Denver.

Thomas, 30, has the second-most receiving yards (9,055) and touchdown catches (60) in Broncos history, trailing Rod Smith in both categories.