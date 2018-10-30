DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins didn't expect to make a trade-deadline splash, but they did make a notable move Tuesday, signing defensive lineman Ziggy Hood to fill their run defense holes.

Hood, a 2009 first-round pick, spent the past two and a half seasons with the Washington Redskins before being released earlier this month. His agent, Andy Ross, announced the signing.

The Dolphins are tied with the Cardinals for most rushing yards allowed this season.

Miami gave up 248 rushing yards against Detroit in Week 7 on 7.1 yards per carry and followed up by giving up 188 rushing yards on 5.4 yards per carry to Houston in Week 8. They've given up runs of more than 50 yards in back-to-back games.

"Now we gotta take a hard look on the defense, where can we plug the holes," coach Adam Gase said after the game. "How can we fix certain things to make sure we have some more success against the run game?"

Hood has played 133 games (73 starts) over 10 seasons. He's played defensive end and defensive tackle throughout his career.