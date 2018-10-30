PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a fractured left index finger, coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday.

Roethlisberger suffered the injury during Sunday's 33-18 win over the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback finished the game with 257 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Tomlin said the injury could affect Roethlisberger's practice availability this week but won't affect his status for next Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Roethlisberger typically rests on Wednesdays and practices in full Thursdays and Fridays.

Roethlisberger has suffered injuries to his throwing elbow and his off hand in 2018 but hasn't missed a snap.