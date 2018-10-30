The Detroit Lions have traded wide receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick.

Golden Tate On Screens, Since 2010 No wide receiver has feasted off screen passes more than Golden Tate since he entered the NFL in 2010. Rank Among WR Rec. yards 981 1st Rec. 142 1st Yards after catch 1,265 1st -- ESPN Stats & Information

Tate signed with the Lions in free agency before the 2014 season -- the first big splash signing of the Jim Caldwell era -- and immediately became the team's most consistent receiver. He has had 90 receptions in each of his four seasons with the Lions and was a 1,000-yard receiver in three of those years. This year, Tate is on pace for reaching both of those markers again, with 44 catches and 517 yards with three touchdowns.

The 30-year-old Tate is also one of the best yards-after-catch receivers in the league with 285 yards after the catch -- No. 13 in the league, but No. 3 among receivers.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Tate tweeted their excitement about the trade.

Tate is in the final year of the five-year contract he signed with the Lions, and by dealing him for a third-round pick Detroit essentially gets back the likely compensatory pick they would have netted had he left in free agency after the season.

The defending champion Eagles are 4-4 and in second place behind the Redskins in the NFC East. Philadelphia has been looking for a receiver to complement Alshon Jeffery since Mike Wallace went down with a broken leg Week 2.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn issued a statement about Tate.

"On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to sincerely thank Golden for his countless contributions to our team during his time as a Detroit Lion," he said. "For more than four years Golden displayed an unwavering commitment to not only his coaches and teammates, but also the City of Detroit. The impact he made on and off the field set an example for our team and serves as a testament to his character. We wish Golden and his family the very best in the next step of his career."

Before this trade, the Lions (3-4) appeared to be in acquisition mode when they acquired defensive tackle Damon Harrison from the Giants Oct. 24. Also Tuesday, Detroit restructured the contract of wide receiver Marvin Jones, saving $2.2 million against its salary cap, sources told ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.