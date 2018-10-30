New York Giants rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested Tuesday morning for "various motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses" pertaining to a traffic violation in Weehawken, New Jersey.

Lauletta was trying to make a right turn from the wrong lane in his Jaguar to get to Route 495 West, according to a statement by the Weehawken Police Department. He was told to keep going straight, but Lauletta almost struck an officer while making the illegal turn and then "refused various instructions" after he was stopped by another officer at the end of the on-ramp.

He was charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest, reckless driving, disregarding an officer's directions, improper turn in a marked traffic lane and failure to remain in a marked lane.

Police also said the same car was involved in a "similar incident" at the same location Monday, and a summons was issued by mail after the car owned by Lauletta had not stopped and left the scene.

"We were made aware of the situation this morning, and we have been in contact with Kyle," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement. "We are still in the process of gathering information. This is obviously very disappointing."

Lauletta was the Giants' fourth-round pick this year out of Richmond. He has not yet dressed for a game.

There seemed to be a growing sense that the Giants (1-7) could play him in the coming weeks. On Monday, Shurmur said "we'll see" when asked if Eli Manning would start following the bye week, on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

Lauletta was not at Tuesday's practice, according to several players, even though Shurmur said at his news conference that everybody was out there. It was a missed opportunity, with it being a veteran day and the rookie quarterback likely pegged to receive some first-team snaps.

Most of the players didn't seem to know why Lauletta wasn't at practice. They were hearing and reading about the traffic incident during the open locker room period after practice.

"Definitely really surprised," fellow rookie Saquon Barkley said. "Don't know too much about it. That's more sort of a question for Coach Shurmur.

"I know Kyle really well and it was definitely shocking. I don't know too much about it to speak on it, to be honest, but I know it's really nothing probably. I know it sounds crazy, but I know it's probably nothing crazy because of the person he is."