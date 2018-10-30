The Seattle Seahawks have released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Marshall's playing time this season had diminished greatly, with the 34-year-old veteran getting just two offensive snaps in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Detroit Lions. He had no targets in the game and was targeted only twice in the past three games.

A source told Schefter that Marshall "absolutely" wants to keep playing.

He signed a one-year deal worth $1.105 million with the Seahawks before this season, and he caught just 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. Marshall's base salary -- the league minimum for a player of his tenure -- can become guaranteed because of his status as a vested veteran, so the Seahawks may not save any money against their cap by releasing Marshall. But it does open up a roster spot.

Even in the absence of any cap savings, Marshall's release seemed like an eventuality given his recent tumble down the depth chart. He made the team after developing a noticeable rapport in training camp with Russell Wilson and began the season as a regular in the receiver rotation, catching his lone touchdown pass in the opener and starting in Weeks 2 and 3.

He had since been surpassed, however, by David Moore, a 2017 seventh-round pick who has become Seattle's third receiver behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks also have Jaron Brown.

Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who has six seasons with at least 100 receptions -- the most by any player in NFL history. He was released by the New York Giants in April after just one season, and he has yet to appear in an NFL playoff game during a career that spans 13 seasons.

He has also played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and New York Jets. He has 970 catches for 12,381 yards and 83 touchdown grabs. He is 16th in receptions -- only 12 behind Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.