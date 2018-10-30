Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor intends to sign with the Buffalo Bills, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Pryor visited the team on Monday and the team made had made a contract offer. He is traveling back to Buffalo on Tuesday intending to sign a deal, the source said.

The New York Jets released Pryor earlier this month. The wide receiver had a tear in his groin at the time of his release but apparently is healthy now.

The former Ohio State quarterback caught a touchdown pass in each of the Jets' two games before his release, against the Broncos and Colts. He has 14 receptions for 235 yards on the season.

Pryor had only 20 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown in nine games for the Washington Redskins in 2017.

He signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal, which included a $1 million signing bonus, with the Jets in March.