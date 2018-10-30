Two buses of Pittsburgh Steelers players and staff attended the joint funeral on Tuesday for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, who were killed in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting on Saturday, according to reports.

Michele Rosenthal, the sister of the two victims, used to be the Steelers community relations manager.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday said he was "a member of the Squirrel Hill community" and that "words cannot express how we feel."

More than 1,000 people poured into Rodef Shalom -- one of Pittsburgh's largest synagogues -- to mourn the two intellectually disabled brothers who were killed in the massacre that left 11 dead in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

The Rosenthal Family had asked media and the public to respect the privacy at the Rodef Shalom Temple as they mourn the passing of their loved ones.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.