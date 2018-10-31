Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since being accused of raping three women.

Winslow, 35, had been set for arraignment in San Diego Superior Court on Tuesday on three rape charges, two from 2018 and one from 2003, but the hearing was rescheduled for Nov. 15.

On Tuesday, Winslow maintained his innocence, telling Fox 5 that the charges are an attempt to take his money.

"It's a money grab, and unfortunately that's the society we live in now," Winslow said.

Prosecutors said Winslow began a crime spree last March that included rapes, kidnappings, indecent exposure and burglary and continued until just before his arrest.

According to charging documents, he allegedly kidnapped and raped a 54-year-old woman on March 13 and then a 59-year-old woman on May 13.

On May 24, prosecutors said, he exposed himself in a public place, the location of which wasn't disclosed.

The burglary charges involved alleged break-ins at the home of a 71-year-old woman on June 1 and an 86-year-old woman on June 7.

Winslow played 10 seasons in the NFL and was a 2007 Pro Bowl selection. His final season was 2013, his lone campaign with the New York Jets.