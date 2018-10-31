JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have signed quarterback Landry Jones as insurance due to concerns about Blake Bortles' health following Sunday's game in London, it was announced Wednesday.

Bortles, who has an injury to his non-throwing (left) shoulder, is still expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, as of now. The Jaguars have a bye week after a 24-18 loss to the Eagles at Wembley Stadium.

He has started 69 consecutive games for the Jaguars, making his first start in Week 4 of his rookie season. He played through ligament damage in his right wrist during the 2016 and 2017 seasons before having surgery last January.

Jones, whom the Jaguars recently had in for a workout, spent the past five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,310 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Jones went 3-2 as a starter in place of Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers cut Jones on Sept. 1, opting to keep Joshua Dobbs as Roethlisberger's backup.

The Jaguars (3-5) have lost four consecutive games and are in third place in the AFC South.