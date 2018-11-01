Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens believes the New York Giants need to make a change at quarterback and that Eli Manning is holding back star wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

"I mean, if it was anybody else, any other quarterback, he would have already been replaced," Owens told TMZ. "So, at this point, give someone else an opportunity.

"... He's accomplished a lot, but at the end of the day, the writing's on the wall."

The Giants' offense has struggled mightily during the team's 1-7 start. Not helping are struggles on the offensive line. The 37-year-old Manning only has eight touchdown passes in eight games and has already been sacked 31 times; his career high for a season is 39.

"You have special players that are behind those not-so-great lines that can make something out of nothing," Owens told TMZ. "Eli's not one of those types of quarterbacks. He needs protection."

Owens attended at least one workout in California this summer where Beckham was working alongside teammates Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley.

Beckham has been told by Giants co-owner John Mara that he should do "more playing and ... less talking." He has 61 receptions, which ranks second in the NFL, for 785 yards (4th), but just two touchdowns this season.

"Odell can't perform because the quarterback is not performing," Owens said. "So, they should basically replace the quarterback. ... His skills are pretty much eroding and he's not really giving the guys an opportunity."

The Giants, who are on their bye week, next visit the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 12.