FRISCO, Texas -- David Irving's tumultuous 2018 season took another turn Thursday when the Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman suffered a high-ankle injury in practice that could keep him out of Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to sources.

X-rays were negative, but doctor were going to do further examination.

He has played in just two games this season after opening the year on a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He was inactive for the first game he was on the 53-man roster because of a family issue.

In the two games he has played, the coaches credited Irving with three tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, two quarterback pressures and a pass deflection in 56 snaps.

Irving was not around the Cowboys for most of the offseason program as he and an ex-girlfriend dealt with lingering custody issues involving their daughter.

He did not go to training camp with the Cowboys or play in any preseason games. He worked out at Unbreakable Performance Center in Hollywood and did not work out with the team's strength coaches until the season began.

Irving is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Cowboys put the second-round tender on him last offseason as a restricted free agent, worth $2.9 million. He also missed the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy and the final four games with a concussion.

Considering his off-field issues, he is not considered a prime candidate for a long-term extension with the Cowboys.