SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken right forearm in the third quarter of Thursday night's 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said he wasn't told whether Mostert was done for the year, but added, "I would assume so with a broken arm."

With 4:38 to go in the third quarter, Mostert took a handoff to the left side and was taken down for no gain by Raiders defensive tackle Clinton McDonald. Mostert and the Niners immediately knew something was wrong as the team's medical staff raced to his side.

A few minutes later, the team announced the injury and ruled Mostert out for the rest of the game. Before the injury, Mostert had rushed for 86 yards in seven carries, including a 52-yard touchdown.

In recent weeks, Mostert had emerged as Matt Breida's primary complement in the running game, leaving Alfred Morris as the third back. He was also considered the Niners' best special teams player.

Mostert has 34 carries for 261 yards this season, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt.

With Mostert expected to miss the rest of the season, Morris figures to move back into a more prominent role, and the Niners will have to add another back to the active roster for depth.

One option is practice squad running back Jeff Wilson, an undrafted free agent the Niners signed out of North Texas in May.