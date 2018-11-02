NFL Live's Tedy Bruschi and Darren Woodson explain their picks for the Week 9 NFC North rivalry matchup between the Lions and Vikings. (0:32)

EAGAN, Minn. -- Dalvin Cook and Stefon Diggs are listed as questionable for the Minnesota Vikings' Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions.

The wide receiver said he sustained an injury to his ribs in the second quarter of the New Orleans Saints game after catching a 19-yard screen pass and hitting the ground after he was tackled. Diggs did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and appeared to return in limited capacity on Friday.

Cook returned to practice in limited capacity this week after shutting down football activity entirely in the days leading into the Vikings game against the Saints. The running back is recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained in Week 2 and said he won't know how his body will respond until he gets in a game.

"I've been practicing all week," Cook said Thursday. "I'm in a comfortable spot. I just got to keep stacking the days up. One thing about injuries -- you can't ever replicate a game in practice. Tweaking and turning your body and getting tackled. We don't tackle in practice. So you'll never know."

Xavier Rhodes, Andrew Sendejo and Riley Reiff are also listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Tom Compton, Anthony Barr and Roc Thomas are out.