OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens will be without their starting offensive tackles for Sunday's crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and right tackle James Hurst (back) were declared out Friday after not practicing all week. That means Jermaine Eluemunor, a practice squad player earlier this year, likely will replace Stanley on the left side and rookie third-round pick Orlando Brown Jr. will fill in for Hurst on the right.

The Ravens will try to protect Flacco using their third different starting offensive line combination in as many weeks. The Steelers rank second in the NFL with 24 sacks.

"We're not as healthy as they are, but we're healthy enough to win the game; I promise you that," coach John Harbaugh said after Friday's practice.

Hurst will miss his third straight game, while Stanley will be sidelined for the first time in 15 games. Stanley, the No. 6 overall pick in 2016, injured his ankle during last Sunday's game in Carolina. He missed one full series before returning.

Eluemunor, a fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2017, was waived by Baltimore on Sept. 22, and spent the past four weeks on the practice squad before being promoted on Oct. 23. He has two career starts.

If Eluemunor takes over for Stanley, it will be the first time he has started a game at left tackle since the 2016 Texas Bowl.

"I pride myself on being able to play every position on the offensive line," Eluemunor said.

If the Ravens (4-4) beat the Steelers (4-2-1), they'll move within percentage points of first place in the AFC North. If Baltimore loses, it will drop three games back of Pittsburgh in the loss column and fall to 1-3 in the division.