One season after leading the Toronto Argonauts to their 17th Grey Cup title, Marc Trestman was fired as head coach of the CFL team on Saturday.

Trestman went 4-14 with the Argos this season, giving him a two-year record of 15-23 with the team.

He had served as a head coach in both the NFL and CFL prior to joining Toronto.

Trestman won two Grey Cup titles in his five seasons as head coach of the CFL's Montreal Alouettes, parlaying his success into the head-coaching job of the Chicago Bears.

He lasted just two years with Chicago, going 13-19 over the 2013 and '14 seasons.

Trestman then served as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh before being fired after Week 5 of the 2016 season. Trestman also served as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders during his NFL coaching career.