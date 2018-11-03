EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will elevate wide receiver Chad Beebe off the practice squad and onto the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, multiple sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Beebe, a rookie from Northern Illinois and the son of former NFL receiver Don Beebe, joined the Vikings via a tryout in May. He was released Sept. 1 after catching 10 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason and was placed on the practice squad one day later.

The roster move may further highlight that the Vikings doubt Stefon Diggs (ribs) will be able to play Sunday. Diggs said on Thursday that he anticipates playing, but he did not practice this week and is listed as questionable on the final injury report.

For the past two months, Beebe's work on scout team has drawn praise from many within the organization. The 5-foot-10 slot receiver presents the Vikings with a different look among its group of pass-catchers.

If Diggs can't play, sources indicate Beebe could play a considerable amount on offense. His quickness, route running and ability to beat linebackers with his speed could be beneficial against the Lions.

Beebe, 24, worked as a punt returner during the preseason, but the likelihood that he will play on special teams against the Lions may come down to an emergency basis. The former NIU standout has primarily been a part of show teams in practice and is not expected to be heavily involved in the game plan on special teams, sources tell ESPN.

His father appeared in six Super Bowls during his career with Buffalo, New England and Green Bay and won a Lombardi Trophy while with the Packers during the 1996 season.

The Vikings will have to make a corresponding roster move before Beebe's status on the 53-man roster is official.