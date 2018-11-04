Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, listed as questionable with a rib injury, is not expected to play Sunday against the visiting Detroit Lions, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Minnesota has its bye week upcoming, so Diggs will have two weeks to rest his injured ribs.

Earlier Saturday, the Vikings elevated wide receiver Chad Beebe off the practice squad and onto the active roster.

For the past two months, Beebe's work on the scout team has drawn praise from many within the organization. The 5-foot-10 slot receiver gives Minnesota a different look among its group of pass-catchers.

A source also told Schefter that Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, questionable with a lingering hamstring injury, is expected to see the field on a pitch count of about 20 or so plays.

Minnesota (4-3-1) has had the same thought before, only to see Cook struggle pregame and deactivate him.

For the Lions, cornerback Darius Slay is expected to play, a source told Schefter.

Detroit (3-4) is also optimistic that defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who has not played since the first quarter of Week 1 because of a shoulder injury, will play against Minnesota, a source said. The Lions just want to test him pregame first.

Information from ESPN's Courtney Cronin was used in this report.