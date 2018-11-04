The Los Angeles Chargers will welcome back Melvin Gordon on Sunday after the star running back missed the team's previous game with a hamstring injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing a source, reported that Gordon will face the Seattle Seahawks after the injury had kept him out of the team's Week 7 win against the Tennessee Titans in London.

Gordon is officially questionable on the injury report. He was a full participant in practice for the first time this week on Friday.

Asked then if Gordon would play Sunday, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said: "We'll see. I don't want to speak for Melvin, but if he's feeling well I know he wants to play."

Seahawks running back Chris Carson, meanwhile, will be tested pregame and for now is being called a "game-time decision," a source told Schefter.

Carson is officially questionable with a hip injury.

Information from ESPN's Eric D. Williams was used in this report.