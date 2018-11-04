After Duke and Miami played in heavy rains at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, there are mounting concerns about the condition of the field for Sunday's Jets-Dolphins game, per league sources.

The Hard Rock Stadium field was a mess on Saturday, and there are fears that it will not be much better for the NFL game.

It will mark the second straight year the Jets are playing on a sloppy field in Miami, and it will remind its longtime suffering fans of the 1982 AFC Championship Game that was played in the mud.

"The field is horrendous," texted one league source at the stadium on Saturday. "It's a complete s---show."

Among the complaints are that the field doesn't drain and the grass is poor quality, per one source.

One source blamed the NFL for allowing the field to be in such poor shape for the Jets for two straight years. But there was concern overnight from multiple people aware of the field conditions.

"Heard it here first," another league source texted Saturday night. "The NFL is going to be in the news for the Jets-Dolphins game field playing conditions."