Even though the Giants listened to trade offers for Landon Collins before the NFL's trade deadline, sources expect New York to place its franchise tag on the Pro Bowl safety if the team can't sign him to a long-term extension first.

"I don't think they let him out," one source familiar with the Giants' thinking told ESPN.

Leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline, it appeared the Giants might part ways with Collins. When they were listening to offers, the Giants told teams that they wanted at least a second-round draft pick in return for Collins, according to league sources.

The Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers all expressed varying levels of interest in trading for Collins, but none was willing to offer the second-round pick when Collins has only eight games left on his contract.

Those same teams could choose to make a run at Collins again this winter. But the firm belief around the league is that the Giants either will have signed Collins to a long-term deal or used their franchise tag on him. The Giants' record contract for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this year freed up their tag to use on Collins.

Collins, 24, has a team-leading 62 tackles in eight games this season, his fourth with the Giants since being a second-round pick in 2015. The former Alabama star had a breakout season in 2016, when he finished with 125 tackles, four sacks and five interceptions.