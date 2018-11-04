As the Los Angeles Chargers get ready to make a second-half postseason push, they could get an unexpected boost from a player they were not counting on.

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, who tore his ACL during OTAs this past May, has a chance to return to action next month, league sources tell ESPN.

Henry's return still would be a longshot, according to sources, but it is a shot -- and it is more than most were expecting when he initially suffered the knee injury it in a non-contact drill last spring.

Henry is running and squatting, his strength is returning, he has not suffered any setbacks and his attitude is good because he feels so good, according to sources.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn would only say recently that "anything's possible -- he's looked a lot better than I thought he would," when asked about Henry.

But sources say that if the Chargers (5-2) can make a postseason push that the organization is counting on, the chances of Henry returning at the end of the regular season should not be dismissed.

Henry, who currently is on the Chargers' reserve-physically unable to perform list, had 81 receptions for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Chargers.