        <
        >

          Sony Michel, Rob Gronkowski to test injuries pregame

          9:33 AM ET
          • ESPN

          New England Patriots running back Sony Michel and tight end Rob Gronkowski will be evaluated before Sunday night's game against the Packers before a decision is made if they will play, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Both players are listed as questionable.

          Michel suffered what looked like a serious knee injury Oct. 21 against the Bears and missed Monday night's win against the Bills. The 23-year-old Michel had an MRI after the Bears game that showed no structural damage and he has practiced this week.

          Gronkowski missed the Bears game with a back injury but returned against the Bills and had three catches for 43 yards.

          Michel, who was the Patriots first-round draft pick in 2018 out of Georgia, leads the team with 422 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Gronkowski has 29 catches for 448 yards and a TD this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices