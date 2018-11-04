New England Patriots running back Sony Michel and tight end Rob Gronkowski will be evaluated before Sunday night's game against the Packers before a decision is made if they will play, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both players are listed as questionable.

Michel suffered what looked like a serious knee injury Oct. 21 against the Bears and missed Monday night's win against the Bills. The 23-year-old Michel had an MRI after the Bears game that showed no structural damage and he has practiced this week.

Gronkowski missed the Bears game with a back injury but returned against the Bills and had three catches for 43 yards.

Michel, who was the Patriots first-round draft pick in 2018 out of Georgia, leads the team with 422 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Gronkowski has 29 catches for 448 yards and a TD this season.