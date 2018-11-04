CINCINNATI -- The Bengals are crossing their fingers that surgery won't be necessary for wide receiver A.J. Green after he suffered a toe injury during their game against the Buccaneers last Sunday.

Green is scheduled to meet with Dr. Robert Anderson this week to diagnose his injury and determine whether surgery is needed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green is expected to miss some games and is trying to avoid surgery unless it's absolutely necessary, the source said. The Bengals are on their bye week and host the Saints next week.

Green didn't seem initially concerned right after the game and told reporters he simply jammed his toe. "The toe is fine," he said before walking out of the locker room a few minutes later laughing and joking with his teammates.

Despite his positive attitude, Green was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot the next day, and he remains in one now.

Green made an 11-yard catch over the middle with 17 seconds left in a tie game against the Bucs, but then limped off and pointed to his toe. He took his shoe off as soon as he got to the sidelines and athletic trainers came over to talk to him. The Bengals ultimately won on a field goal two plays later, so it's unclear whether Green could've come back in if the game had it gone to overtime.

Green is the Bengals' leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, so losing him for any amount of time would be a huge blow to an offense that was already without Tyler Eifert, Giovani Bernard, Tyler Kroft, John Ross and Billy Price.