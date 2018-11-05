        <
          Live: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers meet for second time

          Moss: This is a huge matchup for Brady (0:51)

          Randy Moss breaks down why the Patriots' showdown against the Packers is a big game for Tom Brady. (0:51)

          7:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          They have five MVPs, six Super Bowl titles, 19 Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro honors between them. But Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have just one previous matchup heading into their game on Sunday night.

          Since 2001, Brady's New England Patriots have the best record in the NFL (215-65). Since 2008, Rodgers' Green Bay Packers have the best record in the NFC (103-62-2).

          That sets the stage for a compelling matchup between perhaps the game's two best quarterbacks in front of a national TV audience.

          Follow along here throughout the night for all the latest in the second -- and perhaps final -- matchup between these two great quarterbacks.

          Pregame

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Aaron Rodgers did not appear to have a knee brace on during warmups. If he plays without it, it will be the first time since the Week 1 injury to his left knee.

          Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer25m ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          JK Scott will punt tonight for the Packers, who added a second punter -- Drew Kaser -- on Saturday because Scott's wife is due to have a baby any day now. Here are the inactives: Kaser, QB Tim Boyle, CB Tony Brown, LB Korey Toomer, G Justin McCray, T Alex Light, WR Geronimo Allison.

          Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

          Arriving for work

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Tom Brady: Winter hat soon to be replaced by helmet.

          Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago

