John Harbaugh feels the Ravens' Week 10 bye week will give his team a chance to refresh and end their 3-game losing streak. (0:34)

Harbaugh: 'Biggest thing we need to do is get healthy' (0:34)

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers extended their losing streak to three games, dropped them to 4-5 on the season and prompted questions about coach John Harbaugh's future.

Harbaugh certainly didn't act worried about the potential end of his 11-year run with the Ravens, answering questions Sunday with a calm and business-like approach.

"I've never been somebody that ever worried about keeping a job. It's always been, for me, dealing with a job," Harbaugh said. "I feel really good about the way this team has been coached for the last years and for the last number of weeks we've been in this season. No regrets. Never been any regrets here with me. We'll keep fighting."

Baltimore's downward spiral comes nine months after owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged he considered firing Harbaugh after last season.

No one in the locker room criticized Harbaugh or called for coaching changes after the Ravens fell three games back of the AFC North-leading Steelers in the loss column as they head into their bye week. But only one player publicly supported Harbaugh.

"I love Harbs. I love everything he's about," safety Eric Weddle said. "He's one of the best head coaches in the league. I know he's our leader, and he's going to get the brunt of it. This team believes in him. We have his back. It would be unfortunate if anything happens, whether it's during the season or after. I don't think that's the right way to go. That's not my call."

With a 1-3 record in the division, the Ravens' chances of winning the AFC North are slim. Only one team in the 16-year history of the AFC North has won the title with three division losses (2013 Cincinnati Bengals).

Baltimore also has an uphill battle to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Harbaugh's three-year playoff drought ranks second to only the New York Jets' Todd Bowles among active coaches.

Since capturing the Super Bowl in 2012, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a 45-46 record, including playoffs, with one postseason victory.

Are the players concerned about Harbaugh's job status?

"Let's not worry about that," middle linebacker C.J. Mosley said.

John Harbaugh's hopes of ending the Ravens' three-year streak without a playoff appearance took a hit with Sunday's loss to the Steelers. Will Newton/Getty Images

In losing for the fourth time in five weeks, the Ravens struggled in the red zone, managing one touchdown in four trips inside the 20-yard line. Quarterback Joe Flacco missed two open targets -- Lamar Jackson and Michael Crabtree -- inside the 10.

The NFL's top-ranked defense failed to get the Steelers off the field in the most critical moments. Baltimore allowed Pittsburgh to convert on 10 of 16 third downs (63 percent) and repeatedly left receivers open in the middle of the field.

Harbaugh was asked whether he would make any coaching or personnel changes during the bye.

"I don't see that," Harbaugh said. "We'll look at everything. We always do in the bye week. I think the biggest thing we need to do is get healthy and get fresh."

Flacco said he doesn't believe changes need to be made.

"We have a lot of confidence in what we can do as a team," Flacco said. "There are a lot of teams out there that aren't quite in the position that they want to be in. We're just one of them. Obviously, the name of the game in this league is winning football games, and there is always going to be pressure internally and externally when you're not winning games like you want to. We understand that, and we just have to do more."

Harbaugh didn't say he would replace Flacco as the starting quarterback but wants to expand the role of Jackson, who played 13 snaps in special packages.

"I would like to find more of it, to be honest with you," Harbaugh said. "I would like to see him out there more and find ways to get him on the field more, if we can. He's a good player."

Hired in 2008, Harbaugh became the first coach in NFL history to win a playoff game in each of his first five seasons. He owns the third-most playoff wins (10) by a coach in his first 10 years.

But the Ravens are one of eight teams that haven't made the playoffs over the past three seasons, and they haven't won the AFC North since 2012.

It was already announced in the offseason that Eric DeCosta would take over for Ozzie Newsome as general manager at the end of the year. Could more changes be on the way?

The Ravens drafted Jackson in the first round and can create $10.5 million in cap space by cutting Flacco. The Ravens also can part ways with Harbaugh, who has one year left on his contract after this season.

"You always feel pressure. It's a pressure league -- you know, it's the National Football League," Harbaugh said. "I was hoping we'd be 7-2 at this point. That was the goal -- that was the idea -- and we could be. You just feel disappointed. It has been nothing but a joy and privilege to come to work every day with these coaches and players. It has been one of the best seasons that way, ever."