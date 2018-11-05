Drew Brees throws a 72-yard touchdown to Michael Thomas to finish off the Rams and Thomas throws it back to 2003 with Joe Horn's phone celebration. (0:44)

NEW ORLEANS -- Marcus Peters leaped, but the ball sailed over his fingertips, just out of reach.

Drew Brees completed a 72-yard pass to Michael Thomas for a touchdown late and effectively ended the Los Angeles Rams' perfect record and comeback bid, as the Rams fell to the New Orleans Saints 45-35 at the Superdome.

Entering Sunday's game, the Rams were the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL, after their first 8-0 start since 1969.

The Rams found themselves in a 21-point hole in the first half, but they tied the score at 35 with 9:57 remaining in the game.

It was just the second time in Sean McVay's two seasons as coach that the Rams had fallen behind by 21 or more points. The other instance was in Week 17 last season, when McVay elected to rest his starters in preparation for the playoffs.

A come-from-behind victory would have been the Rams' third-biggest comeback in franchise history.

Instead, the Rams have been unable to overcome a 21-point deficit since Week 12 of the 2005 season against the Houston Texans. They've lost 49 straight when trailing by 21 points or more, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

In the first half Sunday, the Rams' defense had few answers for Brees, as the NFL's all-time leading passer helped the Saints to 313 total yards of offense and passed for three touchdowns. Alvin Kamara rushed for two touchdowns.

The Rams appeared to get the first break after both teams scored on their first two possessions.

Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam forced a fumble that was recovered by Aaron Donald.

But the offense stalled and the field goal unit came on. A fake field goal attempt resulted in punter Johnny Hekker rushing for 3 yards before he was knocked out of bounds, 1 yard short of a first down.

From there, momentum shifted.

The Saints scored a touchdown on the ensuing series, and Greg Zuerlein followed with a missed field goal attempt from 51 yards. The Saints scored again, and it appeared the Rams would have the chance to close out the half.

But Goff threw an interception, his sixth of the season, with 1:08 to play in the half and the Saints converted the takeaway into another touchdown to take a 35-14 lead.

Zuerlein closed the half with a 56-yard field goal, and the Rams trailed 35-17.

The Rams became the first team to start the season 8-0 or better and allow at least 35 points in a half, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Rams scored 18 unanswered points to start the second half, until Brees connected with Thomas on the 72-yard score with just under four minutes left in the game.

The Rams next will return to Los Angeles to play the Seattle Seahawks.