FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon said one of his fingers was dislocated in Sunday night's 31-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Gordon, who finished with five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, left the game briefly two different times.

"I guess it's like a freak accident, nothing too crazy," he said. "One of the slant routes, I think some pressure fell on it and it dislocated, so I popped it back into place a couple of times during the game. It's fine."

Gordon capped off the Patriots' scoring with a 55-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter -- a play that he said seemed to catch the Packers off balance.

"Usually it goes to [Julian Edelman]. The corner just flew up on the fake. I just saw Josh so I threw it," said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. "Julian thought I missed him and Josh made a great catch and run. It was a big play in the game. We needed a big play like that."

That helped Gordon top the 100-yard mark in a game for the 12th time in his career.

"He's extremely tough," said running back James White, one of the team's captains. "He's big, strong, a fast guy who can catch the ball and run routes. He's came into the building willing to work each and every day. Him building a rapport with Tom is getting better and better each week. He's an explosive guy."