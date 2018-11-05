        <
          Josh Gordon finishes with 130 yards, TD after popping dislocated finger back in

          1:37 AM ET

          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon said one of his fingers was dislocated in Sunday night's 31-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.

          Gordon, who finished with five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, left the game briefly two different times.

          "I guess it's like a freak accident, nothing too crazy," he said. "One of the slant routes, I think some pressure fell on it and it dislocated, so I popped it back into place a couple of times during the game. It's fine."

          Gordon capped off the Patriots' scoring with a 55-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter -- a play that he said seemed to catch the Packers off balance.

          "Usually it goes to [Julian Edelman]. The corner just flew up on the fake. I just saw Josh so I threw it," said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. "Julian thought I missed him and Josh made a great catch and run. It was a big play in the game. We needed a big play like that."

          That helped Gordon top the 100-yard mark in a game for the 12th time in his career.

          "He's extremely tough," said running back James White, one of the team's captains. "He's big, strong, a fast guy who can catch the ball and run routes. He's came into the building willing to work each and every day. Him building a rapport with Tom is getting better and better each week. He's an explosive guy."

