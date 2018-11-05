Meet Ninja, the blue-haired streaming star behind one of the most popular video games on the planet. (5:38)

Fans of the NFL who play Fortnite will soon be able to have their character wear an NFL jersey.

The league announced Monday that it struck a deal with Epic Games, the maker of the popular game.

NFL

"We see the popularity of Fortnite every day at the NFL as many of our players are passionate about the game," Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer for the NFL, said in a statement.

Fans can purchase a jersey of any of the 32 NFL teams and add a number on it (from 1-99). The jersey is purchased in the Battle Royale store inside the game using virtual bucks. The cost of each jersey is equivalent to about $15 in real money. Each gamer can have up to eight NFL jerseys in his or her locker.

On the heels of Fortnite's popularity, Epic announced it had raised $1.25 billion that would give the game's producer a value of nearly $15 billion. Sports figures who were part of the raise included Washington Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, Warriors co-owner Peter Guber and Michael Jordan.