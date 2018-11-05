The Los Angeles Chargers will release kicker Caleb Sturgis, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sturgis missed a field goal and two extra point attempts in Sunday's 25-17 victory over the Seahawks.

Quarterback Philip Rivers was caught on camera directing his frustrations toward Sturgis after he missed the first extra point.

Caleb Sturgis missed two extra points and a field goal attempt Sunday at Seattle. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

He has made 9 of 13 field goal attempts and 9 of 15 PATs this season.

"You just don't throw them out when they're down," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said after the game Sunday, when asked if Sturgis would remain on the roster. "We try and help them and bring them back. He did not kick well today, so we have to re-evaluate that situation. We'll see [Monday]."

The Chargers signed Sturgis, 29, in the offseason to a two-year, $4.5 million contract that included $2.25 million guaranteed, with the hope that he would be their long-term solution at kicker.

Sturgis won a kicking competition with Roberto Aguayo in training camp but has been inconsistent and injury-prone all season.

The Chargers recently waived Michael Badgley, after he made all of his kicks and extra points when Sturgis was out for two weeks with a strained quad. Badgley cleared waivers, and the Chargers added him to the team's practice squad.

ESPN's Eric D. Williams contributed to this report.