NEW YORK -- The NFL has moved the Minnesota Vikings' game at the Chicago Bears from Sunday afternoon to prime time on NBC on Nov. 18.

That bumps the Steelers at Jaguars game to 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Also moving that day is the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, now a 4:25 p.m. game on Fox rather than at 1 p.m.

The Bears currently lead the NFC North at 5-3, a half-game in front of Minnesota, which has a bye this week.

It's the second time this season the league flexed a Sunday game to prime time. Previously it did so to the Cincinnati Bengals' game at the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 21.