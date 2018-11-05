On Sunday, Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he doesn't know why Reshad Jones pulled himself from the game and DE Cameron Wake says, "That's between him and I." (1:10)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Hours after mysteriously pulling himself out of Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets after just 10 snaps, Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones came to coach Adam Gase's office voluntarily to discuss the situation and why he made that decision.

Gase came out of the conversation with a better understanding of exactly what happened and warned the public to be "slow to rush" to judgment because "there's other factors involved."

"I'm still kind of going through a couple of things. I need to talk to a couple other people, but me and him are on the same page right now," Gase said Monday. "That conversation between him and me, that's where it will stay."

Gase said Jones will play next Sunday at Green Bay after "a lot of things got cleaned up" Sunday night. He said discipline, if there is any, will be kept internal. There were several moments during Monday's news conference when Gase referenced defensive coordinator Matt Burke's communication skills with players and indicated that the Jones issue is "less me and him."

Gase said he did not know Jones was unhappy before Sunday. When asked if Burke knew that Jones was unhappy, Gase said: "I can't speak on that, but I'm a little more involved now."

Burke started platooning his safeties, having Jones and T.J. McDonald sit on the bench for a series at a time in place of rookie defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, to change things up for a defense that had allowed 74 points to Detroit and Houston over the previous two games.

Gase said he did not talk to Burke on Sunday night. He also has not talked to Jones about speaking to the team about Sunday yet.

One Dolphins player told ESPN on Sunday that those rotations were known during the week, but they weren't universally accepted. But this player also said, "Like it or not, you've got to do what the coaches ask."

Jones, who has been a Dolphins starting safety since 2011, made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2017. Gase was adamant that the Jones issue wouldn't linger and that they'll "move on," but he also indicated he had to do more digging on the incident as a whole.

"I'll have more of an idea here throughout the day and tomorrow," Gase said. "I'll figure out a lot of the things what happened throughout the week, toward the end of the week or on game day."

Jones was not in the locker room to speak with media after the game on Sunday. Players were not available on Monday. Burke typically speaks every Thursday afternoon.

Gase said he will have a bigger role with the defense moving forward.

"I've been more involved. That's part of my job, to make sure I communicate and they communicate back," Gase said. "We're all on the same page. When I want to do something, that's what we need to do."