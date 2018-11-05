Running back Chris Johnson, who led the NFL in rushing with the Tennessee Titans in 2009, earning the nickname CJ2K, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Johnson, 33, hasn't played in the league since being released by the Arizona Cardinals in September 2017.

Chris Johnson's time in the 40 at the combine stood as the best for nine years. George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Johnson starred for the Titans the first six seasons of his career, surpassing 1,000 yards rushing each season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons after the Titans selected him 24th overall in the 2008 draft.

His agents released a statement from Johnson on Monday.

Johnson set a scouting combine record in 2008 when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.24 seconds, a mark that stood until 2017, when now-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross ran it in 4.22 seconds.

After he was released by the Titans in April 2014, Johnson played for the New York Jets that season and the Cardinals from 2015 to '17. He played 11 games in 2015, rushing for 814 yards, despite being shot in the shoulder in March in a drive-by shooting in Orlando, Florida, that left one of his friends dead.

He finishes his career with 9,651 yards rushing, 35th on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list. He also scored 64 touchdowns (55 rushing, nine receiving).