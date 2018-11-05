CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green does not need surgery for his injured toe, coach Marvin Lewis said on Monday.

However, Lewis did not give a timetable for Green's return, and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the wide receiver was expected to miss at least two games before doctors re-evaluated his foot to see when he could play.

Another source said on Sunday that Green "wasn't concerned" about the possibility of surgery.

Green was not at the facility on Monday while he met with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but he was texting some of his teammates with updates.

"No, he doesn't have to have surgery," Lewis said. "We pretty much kind of knew that, but we just wanted to touch all bases."

Green injured his toe after he made an 11-yard catch over the middle with 17 seconds left in a tie game against the Buccaneers last week. He limped off after the play and pointed to his toe. He took off his shoe as soon as he got to the sideline, and athletic trainers came over to assess him.

Green initially said the toe was "fine" but was in a walking boot the next day.

"We're getting ready to play New Orleans, and when A.J. is back and ready to go, he'll back and ready to go," Lewis said. "Hopefully, through that time, whether it's this week or next week or whenever that is, we have an opportunity to grow and get better with other people, and that's important. A.J. will continue to do what A.J. does, bust his tail to get back out there as soon as he can."

The Bengals promoted wide receiver Auden Tate from the practice squad on Monday in Green's absence. Tate, a 2018 seventh-round pick out of Florida State, has not played this season.