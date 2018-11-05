The Washington Redskins will be without starting guards Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao, as well as wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr., for the rest of the year as each will undergo season-ending surgery.

Scherff suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Redskins' 38-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and spent the second half of the game in a sling.

Lauvao has a torn ACL and was taken to the locker room Sunday in a wheelchair -- and in tears.

Richardson, playing his first year in Washington, has an injured AC joint and also a knee injury.

"You can't replace a guy like Brandon," Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses said Sunday. "He's the best guard in the NFL. ... For us, right now, it's the next man up."

The Redskins already are down Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams, who is likely out another three games with a dislocated thumb.

