TEMPE, Ariz. -- Six years after he was shot in the neck at an Aurora, Colorado, movie theater, offensive lineman Zack Golditch made the 53-man roster of an NFL team.

The Arizona Cardinals signed Golditch off the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad on Monday in a move to add depth on their injury-laden line.

Arizona is expected to have all five starters playing Sunday. Over the last month, right tackle Andre Smith, right guard Justin Pugh, left guard Mike Iupati and left tackle D.J. Humphries have all missed either games or practices with various injuries.

"It's going to be great, just the continuity there," coach Steve Wilks said. "Guys getting back healthy, it's going to be important this week going against a tough football team like Kansas City."

Arizona visits the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Cardinals also lost swing lineman John Wetzel for the season on Saturday when he was put on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Golditch, 23, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in May as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State. They released him on Sept. 1 and Golditch was signed to the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad for the first six weeks of the season until he was cut on Oct. 18, the same day the Colts signed him to their practice squad.

Golditch, who started 38 of 43 games at Colorado State, was an All-Mountain West first-team selection.

On July 20, 2012, Golditch was in a theater watching a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight" when a gunman entered an adjacent theater and started shooting, killing 12 and injuring 70. Golditch was hit in the neck by a bullet that went through the wall of the theater.

The bullet was "really, really close" but didn't hit an artery. Golditch was treated and released from the hospital later the same morning. He was a rising senior at Gateway High School at the time of the shooting.

