JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former Jacksonville Jaguars guard Vince Manuwai died on Sunday in his home state of Hawaii, his family told the Honolulu Advertiser. He was 38.

The Advertiser reported that Manuwai collapsed while moving into an apartment in the town of Kakaako, which is on the island of Oahu.

The Jaguars selected Manuwai in the third round of the 2003 draft out of the University of Hawaii. He played eight years in Jacksonville, starting 105 games.

"We are saddened by the news of Vince Manuwai's passing," the Jaguars said in a statement. "Vince was a quiet, strong, reliable and respected member of the Jaguars family for eight seasons. Throughout his career he was a key part of our offensive line, and the way he went about doing his job was a great example for his teammates and others. We offer our condolences, our thoughts and our thanks for the Manuwai family in remembrance of Vince."

Former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor called Manuwai one of his favorite teammates in an Instagram post.

"Big Vince never complained and he was always down for the s---," Taylor wrote. "He'd always say 'whatever you wanna do bruddah, I got you' and he always rushed to snatch guys off the pile and pick me up. I love you bruddah, RIP big fella!"

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he did not know Manuwai but had a memorable experience with him while he was the offensive line coach with the New York Jets and went to work out Manuwai before the 2003 draft.

"Back in my younger days, I'd get in those drills and hold the bags," Marrone said. "Vince, he knocked me right on my ass. That s--- went viral. All the line coaches that at the time were my friends -- now a lot of them aren't in the league -- they are like, 'Oh, my gosh, I can't believe it.' I'm like, 'That guy is strong!'

"I always watched him because I liked him. Scouts may say he's a little bit short, he had a little bit of short arms, but he was a tough son of a gun and strong and powerful."