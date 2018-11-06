METAIRIE, La. -- Dez Bryant is scheduled to work out for the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL Network first reported that the Saints are scheduled to audition the former Dallas Cowboys star along with veteran receivers Brandon Marshall and Kamar Aiken.

It's unclear if the Saints plan on signing one of the receivers or if they are just updating their "ready list" at the position in case a need arises down the road -- which is a common practice for NFL teams.

Either way, the Saints (7-1) could certainly use more production from their receiver position behind Pro Bowler Michael Thomas and his 70 catches for 880 yards and five touchdowns.

Editor's Picks Overreacting to NFL Week 9: Ready for a Brees-Rivers Super Bowl? Two red-hot teams have given us all the clues we need to know about who will meet in Super Bowl LIII. Plus: Should the Jets sit Darnold?

Even though they have won seven straight games and rank second in the NFL with 34.9 points per game, the Saints are surprisingly thin at receiver. Veteran Ted Ginn Jr. was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury last month. And newly signed restricted free agent Cameron Meredith has not panned out as hoped so far, with zero targets over the past three games.

That leaves just Thomas and rookie third-round draft pick Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy receivers with double-digit receptions this year (Smith has 12 for 214 yards and three TDs). Running back Alvin Kamara (51 catches) and tight end Benjamin Watson (26 catches) rank second and third on the Saints.

Bryant, 30, has remained on the open market since he was released by Dallas in April, when he was due to receive $12.5 million. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was among the NFL's best in his prime. He recorded three straight seasons of at least 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2012 to 2014, and he earned Pro Bowl invites in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

But his production had been slipping in recent years as he battled foot and knee injuries -- and the Cowboys were ultimately ready to move on from what executive vice president Stephen Jones described as a "fiery" personality that could sometimes be a "distraction."

Bryant had just 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns last season in 16 games played.