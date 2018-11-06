Quarterback Eli Manning will start for the New York Giants against the San Francisco 49ers next Monday night, coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday.

Shurmur said he discussed with Manning the need to play better and also expressed that to the entire team.

Before the team's bye, Shurmur had said "we'll see" when asked if Manning would keep his starting job.

The coach also said he will not suspend backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta for his arrest last week.

Shurmur added, however, there are "internal consequences" for Lauletta and that he has spoken to the rookie quarterback "numerous times" since the event.

Lauletta was arrested for "various motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses" pertaining to a traffic violation in Weehawken, New Jersey.

Lauletta was trying to make a right turn from the wrong lane in his Jaguar to get to Route 495 West, according to a statement by the Weehawken Police Department. He was told to keep going straight, but Lauletta almost struck an officer while making the illegal turn and then "refused various instructions" after he was stopped by another officer at the end of the on-ramp.

He was charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest, reckless driving, disregarding an officer's directions, improper turn in a marked traffic lane and failure to remain in a marked lane.

Police also said the same car was involved in a "similar incident" at the same location the previous day, and a summons was issued by mail after the car owned by Lauletta had not stopped and left the scene.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.