FRISCO, Texas -- To Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott remains the long-term answer for the Dallas Cowboys, even after two turnovers played a big part in Monday night's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"Listen, Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. "He's young and he's going to get extended."

Dak Prescott was sacked five times by the Titans on Monday night. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Prescott is under contract through 2019, but the Cowboys can begin negotiations on an extension after this season if they choose. What Jones did not say was what kind of extension he would be willing to give Prescott. At the beginning of the season, speculation was that Prescott could be looking at a $100 million deal -- which has become something of a norm for starting quarterbacks -- if he had a great year.

The Cowboys are 3-5 at the midway point to the season and Prescott has thrown for 1,660 yards with 10 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions. He has lost four fumbles and been sacked 28 times. He has run for 247 yards and two scores.

The Cowboys can wait on a deal until after the 2019 season, and even then would have the opportunity to use the franchise tag for Prescott if necessary. The Cowboys will have big financial decisions to make about defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones that could impact the timing of any deal for Prescott.

After leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 mark in 2016, when he threw 23 touchdown passes and just four interceptions on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award, Prescott is 12-12 in his past 24 games with 32 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions.

In the loss to the Titans, Prescott had a pass intercepted in the end zone and lost a fumble, leading to two Tennessee touchdowns.

"Tonight's game did not -- did not, I emphasize -- impact my future look at Dak Prescott," Jones said after the game.