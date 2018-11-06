Nick Mullens told reporters on Tuesday that he will start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night against the New York Giants.

Mullens told reporters that coach Kyle Shanahan informed him of the decision.

Mullens started last Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders in place of the injured C.J. Beathard and put together one of the greatest statistical performances by a quarterback making his debut in NFL history while leading the 49ers to a convincing 34-3 victory.

He completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns for a QB rating of 151.9, the best by a quarterback making his debut with at least 20 attempts since 1970.