GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Geronimo Allison's season with the Green Bay Packers appears over. Jermaine Whitehead's career with the Packers, meanwhile, is done.

Allison, who needs surgery to repair a groin injury he sustained in practice last Thursday, was placed on injured reserve by the Packers on Tuesday. The third-year receiver was in Philadelphia on Monday to see core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers, according to coach Mike McCarthy, who called it a "big injury."

Whitehead, meanwhile, was released two days after he was ejected for slapping New England Patriots center David Andrews in the head during the second quarter of Green Bay's 31-17 loss.

It wasn't the sole reason for his release, but it may have sealed his fate. The Packers decided to use cornerback Tramon Williams, not Whitehead, at safety to replace the traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix against the Patriots. Fellow safety Josh Jones also saw his role increase significantly after the trade.

"The Whitehead penalty was clearly a classic reaction to the first guy," McCarthy said Monday. "And they catch the second guy. Whatever your feeling is, the severity of the penalty is a whole other topic. But ... you can't have that. You can't react to those types of things. Yeah, we need to be better there."

The Packers did not immediately fill Allison's spot on the roster, although there's a chance they could activate a receiver off injured reserve. Both Trevor Davis and Jake Kumerow are eligible to come off IR because they have been on it for the requisite eight weeks.

Teams can bring back two players from IR during the season. Allison would be eligible to return only if the Packers made the playoffs and had not used both spots by then.

He began the season as the Packers' No. 3 receiver and caught 20 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns in just five games. He missed two games because of a concussion before the groin injury.

To replace Whitehead, a safety by trade who had been used both in the secondary and at inside linebacker, the Packers promoted cornerback Will Redmond from the practice squad. Redmond was originally a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, but has never appeared in a regular-season game.

They also signed linebacker Brady Sheldon to the practice squad. Sheldon most recently spent eight weeks on the Browns' practice squad this season.