The chance to play for his hometown Atlanta Falcons was too much for Bruce Irvin to pass up.

Less than a week after being released by the Oakland Raiders, Irvin signed a one-year contract Wednesday with the Falcons.

Irvin, a former first-round draft pick, told ESPN's Vaughn McClure that he rejected more lucrative offers from the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. Financial terms of his deal with the Falcons have not been disclosed.

"This was a dream [come] true," the veteran pass rusher told McClure. "The Patriots and Steelers offered more money, but being able to play for my city and my people -- you just can't put a price on that."

The Falcons plan to play Irvin, who was released by the Raiders this past Saturday, in this Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal means Irvin will reunite with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who spent two seasons as Irvin's defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013-14.

"We know exactly how Bruce will fit into our team on the field, and just as importantly into our locker room," Quinn told the Falcons' website.

Irvin, who has 40 career sacks in parts of seven seasons with Oakland and Seattle, figures to bolster a struggling Falcons pass rush that has just 17 sacks this season, tied for fifth-lowest in the NFL.

"He will add to our rotation along the defensive line, while adding to our pass rush," Quinn said. "He is familiar with our scheme and we are familiar with his strengths, so we are looking forward to getting him on the field as soon as possible."

Irvin, 31, has just six tackles and three sacks this season for the last-place Raiders and had seen his playing time decrease dramatically in recent weeks. He tied a career high with eight sacks last season.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure contributed to this report.