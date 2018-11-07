FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday and miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but his absence could be brief.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett confirmed on Wednesday that Williams would undergo the surgery. He said the team hopes "it will be a short-term thing" but won't know for sure until the procedure is completed.

It is possible Williams could return Nov. 18 against the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive end Randy Gregory had a scope during the bye week but did not play Monday against Tennessee and could play this week against the Eagles.

Williams, a second-round pick, has started all eight games and played every offensive snap (507) so far this season. He has struggled at times in pass protection, but the Cowboys had not considered making a change in the lineup.

Garrett said Williams hurt himself during the loss to the Titans and reported added soreness on Tuesday.

The Cowboys will look to Adam Redmond or Xavier Su'a-Filo to replace Williams. Redmond has been active for seven of the eight games but has played only six offensive snaps this season. Su'a-Filo, who joined the Cowboys in Week 2, has been inactive for every game.

The Cowboys are reluctant to move center Joe Looney, who has replaced Travis Frederick in the lineup, to guard and do not want to switch La'el Collins from right tackle to left guard, where he started as a rookie.